Tamar Braxton Dishes On ‘To Catch A Beautician’, Love & Who Makes The Best Fried Chicken In Her Family [EXCLUSIVE]

When you link up with Tamar Braxton on Cinco De Mayo (or Tamar Braxton Day in Houston), you have to have a shot, right?

Keisha Nicole has another fire quarantine chat with the singer and reality star as the two discuss Tamar’s “Crazy Kinda Love” (1:55) and her relationship with her boo, her new show To Catch A Beautician (3:02), not wanting to do reality TV anymore (3:42), her big chop (5:39), what’s different in her new relationship (8:47), cooking in quarantine (10:28), the Braxton’s famous fried chicken and who makes the best fried chicken in the family (12:50) and more!

Tamar Braxton Dishes On ‘To Catch A Beautician’, Love & Who Makes The Best Fried Chicken In Her Family [EXCLUSIVE]  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

