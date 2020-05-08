CLOSE
NYPD Detective Is Actually Fired For Bogus Drug Arrests

Other officers reportedly broke the circle of trust and help get the dirty badge pinched.

The NYPD has a bit of explaining to do. One of their veterans has been caught fabricating very important details that have landed people in prison.

As spotted on The Daily News one New York City officer has been formally terminated from their position and based on the evidence it was long overdue. On Tuesday, April 21 Detective Joseph Franco was fired for allegedly framing defendants. According to the Manhattan District Attorney’s office he was indicted in 2019 for “entering false testimony during court proceedings and making false statements in court documents on multiple occasions while he was assigned to Narcotics Borough Manhattan South, resulting in three unlawful arrests.”

Between February 21, 2017 and May 3, 2018, Franco is said to have entered false testimony in court proceedings on three separate occasions and made false statements in forms, reports, complaints and other documents, leading to the unlawful arrest of three individuals on drug-related charges. As a result all three individuals pleaded guilty and two of the individuals began serving state prison sentences before the matter was referred to the Manhattan D.A.’s Public Corruption Unit for investigation. D.A. Vance moved to vacate the three wrongful convictions at the outset of the Office’s investigation.

“This detective lied to judges, prosecutors, and his own colleagues in the NYPD about crimes that never happened, and three New Yorkers wrongfully lost their liberty as a result,” said District Attorney Vance. “My Office will continue to bring the full weight of the law against uniformed officers who lie and undermine the public trust in law enforcement on which we rely to keep New York safe.”

The disgraced detective is charged with the following counts:

  • Perjury in the First Degree, a class D felony, four counts
  • Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the First Degree, a class E felony, nine counts
  • Official Misconduct, a class A misdemeanor, three counts

His criminal case trial is pending.

NYPD Detective Is Actually Fired For Bogus Drug Arrests  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

