Happy National Nurses Day: We Appreciate You !!

Nurse listening to heartbeat of patient in hospital room

Source: Jose Luis Pelaez Inc / Getty

Today we celebrate the men and women that literally put their lives in danger day in and day out to save OUR lives during a time that has our health in danger in proportions that no one in our life time has ever seen, the COVID-19 pandemic.

Food chains across the country are serving up a little something special for nurses and health care personnel working tirelessly amid the coronavirus pandemic, by offering free deals and steals in honor of National Nurses Week. (read more)

Happy National Nurses Day God Bless and THANK YOU to ALL the nurses that are fighting on the front line for all of us during this pandemic. We LOVE and appreciate YOU.

Drop the name of your loved one that is a nurse in the comments so that we can personal show our appreciation to them.

 

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: WZAK / Radio One Digital

Happy National Nurses Day: We Appreciate You !!  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Close