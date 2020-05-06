CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

Polaris Fashion Place Reopening May 12th!!

Shoppers can look forward to slowly getting back to some good old retail therapy. Polaris Fashion Place plans to reopen May 12th.

The mall has been shutdown almost two months due to COVID-19. Governor Mike DeWine has given the green light for retail establishments to reopen beginning May 12th.

Polaris Fashion Place intends to implement new rules to accommodate the “new normal” created by the coronavirus pandemic.

Consumers must abide by the following:

  • Practice social distancing and stay at least 6 feet from other people
  • Covering your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover is recommended
  • Do not gather in groups
  • Adhere to each individual tenant’s COVID-19 policies
  • Adhere to all federal, state and local regulations, recommendations and mandates regarding COVID-19

There have also been hand sanitizer dispensers installed at busy areas throughout the mall.

“We are inspired by the resilience of our community and look forward to safely welcoming back our guests, said Tamra Bower, General Manager at Polaris Fashion Place. “We will continue to work with local, state and federal agencies to do all we can in order to contribute to the containment, treatment, and prevention of COVID-19.”

Certain stores will not be open when the mall returns for business.

Source:

Polaris Fashion Place Reopening May 12th!!  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 6 days ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 2 weeks ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 3 weeks ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 3 weeks ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 4 weeks ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 8 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Photos
Close