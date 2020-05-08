Even though COVID-19 has derailed the moment millions of students have worked so hard some grads have something special to look forward to. The only POTUS we recognize will be delivering a special message to the future leaders of our culture.

As spotted on News One Barack and Michelle Obama have signed on to host a virtual college graduation ceremony in light of most learning institutions being shut down due to the current pandemic. On Tuesday, May 5 he made the formal announcement via social media. “I’ve always loved joining commencements––the culmination of years of hard work and sacrifice. Even if we can’t get together in person this year, Michelle and I are excited to celebrate the nationwide Class of 2020 and recognize this milestone with you and your loved ones” he wrote.

The star couple is also doing something for schools that specifically service people of color. Within his formal announcement was a “Show Me Your Walk, HBCU Edition” which is scheduled for Saturday, May 16 at 2PM EST. While it is not known what exactly will happen at this virtual ceremony the response thus far has been largely positive.

That show me your walk, HBCU Edition gone be lit! https://t.co/oz9lGu4bdy — Jackie Benjamin (@dieppebay) May 6, 2020

During his tenure as the 44th President of the United States Barack Obama spoke at two HBCU graduation ceremonies.

Photo: Ulrich Stamm/Future Image/WENN.com

Barack And Michelle Obama To Virtually Honor The HBCU 2020 Graduating Class was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3: