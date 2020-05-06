CLOSE
KevOnStage and Erica Campbell Labeled A Christian Clown and Lukewarm

Kev On Stage

SPOILER ALERT: Majority of the video is addressed to Kev On Stage and Erica Campbell is mentioned at the end.

If you follow KevOnStage online then you know he is a comedian that displays his faith in God on a consistent basis. When his faith and comedy collide you find him poking fun at the realities of life in general and life as a christian. Most of his 951,000 followers tend to laugh at what he does and says but there is always one. This lady that you see in a video below made it a point to describe KevOnStage to the best of her ability and had a message for all of those who choose to follow him as well. Take a look yourself:

KevOnStage and Erica Campbell Labeled A Christian Clown and Lukewarm  was originally published on joycolumbus.com

