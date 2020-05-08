CLOSE
WATCH: What You Need To Know — May 7, 2020: Obamacare Case By Phone — Stimulus Checks For Dead People — Pulitzer Prize Winners

1. Supreme Court Justices Hear Obamacare Case By Phone, One Working From Her Hospital Bed

What You Need To Know:

United States Supreme Court Justices wrapped their first week of case arguments by phone. All Justices were presumed to be working from home —with the exception of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

2. Video Released In Ahmaud Arbery Death: Grand Jury Will Investigate Next Month

What You Need To Know:

Personal video has been posted online in what is believed to be the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery.

3. Coronavirus Update: Data in New Study Highlights the Lack of Data in Black COVID-19 Cases and Deaths

What You Need To Know: 

A new study released on Tuesday has found that a disproportionate number of African Americans in counties across the country make up most of the COVID-19 diagnoses and deaths. 

4. What About Stimulus Money Sent To Dead People?

What You Need To Know:

If you have received a stimulus check made out to a deceased family member… the IRS wants the money back.

5. 2020 Pulitzer Prize Winners & Finalists – The Pulitzer Prizes

What You Need To Know:

African-Americans were big winners in this week’s announcement of 2020 Pulitzer Prizes.

was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

