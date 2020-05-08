CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Will 50 Cent Make Peace With His Son?

50 Cent at 97.9's Dub Car Show

Source: Michael Hurd / Radio One Houston

As a mother, one of the hardest celebrity feuds to stomach for me is 50 cent vs. his own son. No matter how much I love his music, I just can not get past the fact he disowned his own son. One of the most tragic occurrences with broken households is the lack of ability for the absent parent to understand the child they created. It pained my heart to hear 50s heartless rebuke of his own flesh and blood when he was asked if they could ever make peace. I can’t imagine how it feels to be Marquise and see your father award your other sibling with the love you never received. Heartbreaking.

via.Celebrity Insider

50 Cent said that Marquise was a “privileged child,” yet at the same time, he feels “deprived.” When asked if he still had love in his heart for Marquise, Jackson claimed he did at one time, but those days have since passed.

During the same interview, 50 Cent explained that Marquise had taken it upon himself to hang out with many of the men he had an adversarial relationship with. Now, Marquise is 23-years-old, and 50 Cent claims that he is a grown man and he will hold him accountable for his actions.

Source

Will 50 Cent Make Peace With His Son?  was originally published on wiznation.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 18 hours ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 1 week ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 2 weeks ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 3 weeks ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 3 weeks ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 4 weeks ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 8 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Photos
Close