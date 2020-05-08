CLOSE
DJ D-Nice To Go Live On Instagram With Budweiser To Ask “WHASSUP!”

That's whassup....

BUDWEISER WHASSUP? PR SHOT

Source: BUDWEISER / Budweiser

A month and change ago when the US went into quarantine mode and we ain’t know what to do with ourselves, DJ D-Nice gave an impromptu Instagram Live session that had social media vibin’ and the culture clubbing at home like it was the 90’s all over.

Now that the world finally recognizes the talent this man possesses in his finger tips, Budweiser has recruited the OG DJ to join their rejuvenated “Whassup” campaign and get dialed up by some of his celebrity pals. Joined by Dwayne Wade, Gabrielle Union, Candance Parker and Chris Bosh, D-Nice partakes in some good ol social distancing loving from his friends while they belt out the first question on everyone’s mind when calling a friend: How you doing? Nah, y’all know whasssuuup!

Check out the new spot below and don’t forget to join D-Nice tomorrow night (May 7) when he’ll be live on Budweiser’s IG page at 6pm EST for some live chats, prize giveaways, and of course to ask everyone, “How you doing?” Ha!

DJ D-Nice To Go Live On Instagram With Budweiser To Ask “WHASSUP!”  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

