CLOSE
Coronavirus
HomeCoronavirus

Uber Laying Off 3,700 Full-Time Workers..

Uber's main competitor, Lyft, and home-sharing company Airbnb have also announced job cuts

Uber Driverless Car

Source: youtube / Youtube.com

This coronavirus pandemic is affecting all types of businesses and share ride giant Uber is the latest to make cuts.

Young Business Man Using Graphic Tablet

Source: Mike Harrington / Getty

According to AP, Uber said yesterday (May 6th) that it’s cutting 3,700 full-time workers, which is about 14 percent of its workforce. It is  the latest layoffs affecting “sharing economy” companies, which have been hurt by the coronavirus pandemic because they depend on people sharing their personal space.

Uber’s main competitor, Lyft, and home-sharing company Airbnb have also announced job cuts. Lyft has said its rides in April were down 75 percent compared to last year. The pandemic may also affect the future prospects of these companies, even as the pandemic eventually fades, with people perhaps being less likely to rather use ride-sharing than own a car, something Uber and Lyft had been banking on. Similarly, people may decide they feel safer staying in a hotel than in someone’s home.

Do you feel safe taking an uber or lyft these days?

For more details on the cuts, click here.

Uber Laying Off 3,700 Full-Time Workers..  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 1 week ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 2 weeks ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 3 weeks ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 3 weeks ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 4 weeks ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 8 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Photos
Close