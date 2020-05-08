CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Charles Barkley Feels “Sadness” Over Fractured Friendship With Michael Jordan

Seems like Michael Jordan hates criticism as much as he did losing...

BKN-NBA-SUNS-BULLS

Source: BRIAN BAHR / Getty

If we’ve learned anything from Charles Barkley over the decades it’s that he’s never been one to bite his tongue, but it seems like it was that very brutal honesty that cost Chuck his friendship with NBA deity, Michael “G.O.A.T.” Jordan.

According to TMZ, The Round Mound of Rebound is still disappointed that after 20 years of what Sir Charles described as a brotherhood between the two, his Airness discarded their friendship due to Chuck’s criticism of Jordan’s tenure as owner of the Charlotte Hornets. After calling into question Mike’s many suspect decisions as team owner of the Hornets back in 2012, Mike abruptly canceled Barkley’s decades-long friendship

“And I do, I feel sadness. But, to me, he’s still the greatest basketball player ever. I wish him nothing but the best. But, there’s nothing I can do about it, brother.”

In defense of Charles, he wasn’t wrong. Like, at all.

“I’m pretty sure I said, ‘As much as I love Michael, until he stops hiring them kiss-asses, and his best friends, he’s never going to be successful as a general manager,’” Barkley said.

Ever since he took control of the Charlotte Hornets in 2010, Michael Jordan hasn’t been close to putting together a championship caliber team much less a playoff contender. From bad draft choices to bad personnel decisions, Mike just hasn’t been able to find his footing as a owner/GM. Ultimately Barkley was simply stating the obvious as an NBA analyst, but that was enough to cause a rift between he and MJ.

Still though, Chuck is ready to let bygones be bygones so long as Mike can find it in himself to take that first step.

“Oh, he’s got my number. He can call me.”

Yeah, we wouldn’t hold our breath on that one.

Charles Barkley Feels “Sadness” Over Fractured Friendship With Michael Jordan  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 18 hours ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 1 week ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 2 weeks ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 3 weeks ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 3 weeks ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 4 weeks ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 8 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Photos
Close