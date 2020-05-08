CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Brandy Confirms ‘B7’ Album Title + Reveals Her Personal Favorite Album & More [EXCLUSIVE]

Brandy

Source: Derek Blanks / eOne

Brandy is a legend and we gotta give her the flowers she deserves.

Live from the Houston BMW Studios, we chat with the iconic vocalist and catch up with her on how she’s been doing raising her daughter during quarantine, what she’s been doing in order to stay centered and of course we got into the music! From her new single “Baby Mama” with Chance The Rapper to what her new album title means to her and which one of her albums is not only her favorite but the one she considers the most personal one of her career.

RELATED: Brandy Talks New Song “Baby Mama” With Chance The Rapper and “Moesha” Reboot [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Romeo From Immature Says Brandy Is The Reason He Wore An Eye Patch

Watch it now on YouTube and subscribe to the Box so you don’t miss any of our exclusive interviews! Plus, watch her performance of “Baby Mama” from home on Good Morning America!

Get the latest news delivered right to your inbox every morning!

Brandy Confirms ‘B7’ Album Title + Reveals Her Personal Favorite Album & More [EXCLUSIVE]  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 18 hours ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 1 week ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 2 weeks ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 3 weeks ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 3 weeks ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 4 weeks ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 8 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Photos
Close