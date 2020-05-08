CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Freddie Gibbs & Madlib Drop ‘The Diamond Mine Sessions’ Exclusively On Amazon Music

With New York funk and soul band the El Michels Affair replaying some 'Bandana' tracks, Gibbs floats lovely over the live instrumentation.

Madlib x Freddie Gibbs

Source: Greyland / Greyland

The unlikely pairing of production grandmaster Madlib and Freddie Gibbs has culminated into a potent and creative collaboration that virtually has no ceiling. The producer and rapper today (May 7) released an exclusive mini-project with El Michels Affair titled The Diamond Mine Sessions exclusively via Amazon Music.

The Amazon Original proact pairs the funk and soul stylings of the El Michels Affair, who reimagine the dusty loops and atmospheric bops originally created on Madlib’s trusty iPad. Freddie Kane, in top form, croons and raps his way through three songs from him and the Beat Konducta’s acclaimed 2019 album, Bandana.

Recorded in Queens, N.Y. at the Diamond Mind Studios, ‘Lib and Gibbs take the tracks “Freestyle Sh*t,” “Gat Damn,” and “Palmolive” and gives them new life with Leon Michels-led band keeping the spirit of the original production but adding their own funky flair.

“Madlib is the greatest of all time at picking samples, so it was no doubt in my mind that he was going to pick the best band for us to do this with,” Freddie Gibbs shared in a statement. “And this is definitely a different thing. A special type thing.”

“This one-of-a kind partnership between Freddie Gibbs and Madlib is already a legendary one,” Stephen Brower of Artist Relations at Amazon Music added. “To be able to add the distinctive sound that Leon and El Michels Affair bring to the mix and to capture it all in a bona fide magic factory — The Diamond Mine — is really special and something we’re honored to be a part of.”

There is a behind-the-scenes clip that highlights the recording process of this latest Amazon Original, and the streamer shared that an additional three songs from the session will be unveiled on May 14.

For now, check out part one The Diamond Mind Sessions with Madlib, Freddie Gibbs, and the El Michels Affair below.

Photo: Greyland

Freddie Gibbs & Madlib Drop ‘The Diamond Mine Sessions’ Exclusively On Amazon Music  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 18 hours ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 1 week ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 2 weeks ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 3 weeks ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 3 weeks ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 4 weeks ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 8 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Photos
Close