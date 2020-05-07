Rite Aid is now giving customers the ability to see if they have COVID-19, even if they don’t have any symptoms.

They are expanding on self-swab testing sites at its current sites, allowing those 18 and up to resister, even at its website.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

The pharmacy chain also plans to open 46 new testing sites around the country by May 11. At that time, Rite Aid will be able to complete 10,000 tests a day.

Locally, there are two Rite Aid locations were one can get tested: Akron and Parma.

Click here to read more.

Article and Video Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Gregory Shamus and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Bryan R. Smith and Getty Images

CORONAVIRUS: Rite Aid to Expand Self-Swab Testing Site Locations was originally published on wzakcleveland.com