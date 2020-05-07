CLOSE
OH: Salons, & Outside Dining Will Reopen On May 15, Inside Dining On May 21

Yes, we are about to eat and look good again!

Great news was announced during Governor Mike DeWine‘s daily briefing. He announced that bars, restaurants, and salons will soon be reopened throughout the state.

“For the last week or so, we’ve talked about how we need to do two things at once: bring back the economy and stay safe. We are Ohioans. We can do it. How we open up is so very, very important. The how is an essential part of how successful we’re going to be,” he said.

Day spas, barbershops, and hair and nail salons will reopen on May 15.

Restaurants and bars can reopen for outside dining on May 15 followed by inside dining on May 21.

However, these reopenings will come with limits. Social distancing will still be mandatory. A plan is being created to help these establishments implement barriers and spacing to promote distancing.

Source: 10TV

OH: Salons, & Outside Dining Will Reopen On May 15, Inside Dining On May 21  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

