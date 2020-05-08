CLOSE
Father, Son Charged With Murder In Shooting Death Of Unarmed Jogger Ahmaud Arbery

Ahmaud Arbery

Source: Handout / Ahmaud Arbery

The father and son who are accused of killing unarmed black jogger Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia earlier this year have been arrested and charged with murder.

Following nationwide protests after video of the incident was made public, Gregory McMichael, 64 and his 34-year-old son Travis were booked into custody according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Both men were charged with aggravated assault and murder.

Arbery, an unarmed 25-year-old black man, was shot to death in Brunswick, Georgia on February 23 as he was running through the Satilla Shores neighborhood. The McMichaels claimed Arbery was a burglar but his family insists that Arbery was out jogging.

Photos
