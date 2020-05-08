Russell Simmons Defends Dating Kimora Lee Simmons As A Teenager

As we’ve reported before, on numerous occasions at this point, Hip Hop mogul Russell Simmons is currently facing several accusations of sexual assault, including rape. The revelation has had people looking and questioning quite a few of his life choices since he’s been in the public eye, including his marriage to Kimora Lee Simmons.

Earlier this week, Russell posted a throwback picture of him and his ex-wife Kimora, wishing her a happy birthday.

While most of the comments joined in on wishing Kimora a happy birthday, there was someone who questioned the timing of their relationship and whether Russell started dating Kimora when she was a teenager.

The short answer is yes.

While he admitted that he usually doesn’t respond to inquiries about the timeline of their relationship, this time he did. And while his response has since been deleted, The Jasmine Brand, caught a screenshot of what Russell had to say.

“I never do this but…. That’s not true… She turned 18 right after i met her February fashion week Tyra banks (our bridesmaid) Cindy Crawford Naomi were all back stage at the Mary McFadden show they said i was a modelizer and that i wasn’t gonna stick around… i think that may have inspired her [laughing emoji] (the challenge). “We got to know each other by May we were dating. She was legal at 17 But she turned 18 that may her mother and her manager Bethann Hardison approved supported and Rushed us (we really didn’t need a push) and the love affair began People like to talk every so often i loose my cool and talk back so take this advice Be happy and share happiness… try to think uplifting thoughts and keep learning to practice love… that’s our goal… oh and celebrate the queen @kimoraleesimmons”

What Russell neglects to mention in this explanation is that when Kimora was 17, he was 35. So regardless of whether or not his now ex-wife was legal at the time they met or not, the relationship was a bit…questionable from its inception.

Russell and Kimora married six years after their initial meeting. Russell was 41 and Kimora was 23.

