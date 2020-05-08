CLOSE
Reebok Trolls Michael Jordan For His 1992 Olympics Snub

If you come for the King you best not miss...

Basketball - Dream Team Players

Source: Dimitri Iundt / Getty

If you’ve been tuning into ESPN’s smash docu-series The Last Dance for the past few weeks you’d come to appreciate the new pieces of interesting information that’s been disclosed which have been kept secret for decades that may not mean much now but would’ve been a big deal in the 90’s.

From Horace Grant possibly dropping dime on MJ’s “Republicans buy sneakers too” political stance to Dennis Rodman’s invention of the whole notion of “management load,” the series is as revealing as can be. But one pretty interesting nugget of information seems to have rubbed Reebok the wrong way. Viewers learned that during the 1992 Olympics gold medal ceremonies, Michael Jordan absolutely refused to be seen wearing his Reebok branded USA outfit on stage and instead he opted to drape himself in an American flag to cover the Reebok logo on his jacket.

Makes sense since Air Jordan was the face of Nike at the time and didn’t want to give the sports apparel rival any free air time on his behalf.

Almost three decades later Reebok has decided to troll Michael Jordan’s antics and have decided to re-release it’s 2018 USA Dream Team inspired USA track jacket with a short video acknowledging MJ’s not so subliminal shot at them by writing, “We would have preferred the flag on the other shoulder.”

Shots fired!

The track jacket is currently available on Reebok.com and while we’re sure these will sell like hotcakes (especially among Coronavirus Lockdown Protestors and Trump supporters), we honestly doubt Michael Jordan is losing any sleep over the clap back.

Jordan Brand should respond by dropping another round of retro Nike Air Jordan VII Olympic joints (PLEASE!). Just sayin.’

Reebok Trolls Michael Jordan For His 1992 Olympics Snub  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

