Oh, this is a good thing that has come out of the coronavirus pandemic. Apparently, the seriousness of this global disaster is making men want to finally start taking dating more seriously, according to a new survey.

Apparently, there’s nothing quite like a global pandemic to make some people say, “Hey, maybe it WOULD be nice to be in a relationship.” According to PRNewswire, a new survey says that 40% of men say the pandemic has made them want to finally start taking dating more seriously. That’s right: Apparently coronavirus is a CURE for a fear of commitment. Look at God!!

The survey also found that 61% of single people think it’s possible to start a romantic relationship during this time without getting together face-to-face and eight out of 10 say they won’t date someone who isn’t taking social distancing seriously. Another result from the survey that may be a good or a bad thing, almost one-third of single people have spoken with their ex since the pandemic started.

For more details, click here.

Coronavirus Making Lots of Men Get Over Their Fear of Commitment was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3: