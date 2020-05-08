CLOSE
Coronavirus
HomeCoronavirus

3 Possible Upsides of Celebrating Mother’s Day During the Crisis

African grandmother, mother and daughter preparing food

Source: Ariel Skelley / Getty

Happy Mother’s Day Weekend to You! It may look and feel a little bit different this year with the pandemic still looming but that doesn’t mean that it should not still be celebrated. Here are three possible upsides of celebrating Mom this year . . .

Three generations of black women posing on beach

Source: kali9 / Getty

According to NRF, there are are 3 positive upsides to honoring the most important lady in your life. Check them out below:

1.  Mother’s Day might actually be even more meaningful this year because of the pandemic.  For a lot of us, the outbreak has made it even MORE important to us to show our family members that we care.  And if your mom, wife, or girlfriend has been shouldering new responsibilities when it comes to taking care of the kids, they definitely need some extra appreciation this year.

2.  We’re planning to spend more this year.  The average person says they plan to spend $205 for Mother’s Day this year, which is about $8 more than last year. People under 25 are actually planning on spending $39 more than they did last year.  Mainly because they’re more likely to buy mom electronics, like an Alexa, Google, or Facebook device that makes it easier to connect.

Great Grandmother Holding Great Grandson

Source: LWA / Getty

 

3.  You have the opportunity to get creative.  Unfortunately, a lot of us aren’t ABLE to spend a ton this year because of job layoffs and other affects from the crisis.  So you might need to get creative, instead of relying on the same things you do every year. That might involve treating mom to breakfast in bed, or a spa day at home, doing a puzzle together, watching her favorite movie, driving by her house with signs and balloons, or planning a family video call.

If you are still blessed to have your mom around then make sure you show her as much love and gratitude as possible. Happy Mother’s Day!

For more info, click here.

3 Possible Upsides of Celebrating Mother’s Day During the Crisis  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 1 day ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 1 week ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 2 weeks ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 3 weeks ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 3 weeks ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 1 month ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 8 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Photos
Close