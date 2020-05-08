CLOSE
Dwyane Wade, Udonis Haslem Feed Hundreds Of Essential Workers In Florida

Not all Miami heroes wear basketball uniforms.

NBA 2K20 Launch Party

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Dwyane Wade continues to show the world how much of a class act he is. He is supporting his city by providing meals to essential staffers in his city.

As spotted on Page Six the all-star athlete is making it clear he is not resting on his laurels while the world continues to fight COVID-19. The gossip site reports that the former shooting guard rallied with his business partner and fellow Miami Heat alumni Udonis Haslem to feed some of 305’s finest. In conjunction with their restaurant 800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen, the two had hundreds of complimentary meals made for front line employees in the area.

The food was delivered to Baptist Health South Florida Hospital and two Miami-Dade police stations. Haslem took to social media to detail the initiative and give some shine to those who continue to do their jobs in the face of infection. “Try to give back… even the small things matter in these times. Shoutout to my brother @dwyanewade and our family at @800degreesmiami for providing these meals to our frontline workers.” he wrote.

Last week Haslem also delivered pizza pies to local fire houses and other medical facilities.

