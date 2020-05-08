CLOSE
IMPD Chief Talks With The Family Of Dreasjon Reed; The 21-Year-Old Man Killed By Police

Indianapolis Cityscapes And City Views

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

Emotions were high after 21-year-old Dreasjon Reed was shot and killed by IMPD Police Wednesday night. The entire incident was captured on Facebook Live and has since gained national attention.

On Thursday afternoon, the family of Reed met with IMPD Chief Randal Taylor near the scene of the incident. It was a question and answer session, to which many watched and engaged.

“Ya’ll be murdering us black people for years,” Jamie Reed, Dreasjon’s father said to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Chief Randal Taylor. “What’s going on? What’s the investigation? What’s going on?”

IndyStar captured some video from the interaction, watch below:

Source: IndyStar

See Also: 

Muncie Police Chief Confirms Federal Investigation Into Department

IMPD Chief Randal Taylor Virtual Press Conference [WATCH HERE]

Protesters Gather At The Scene After Police Shot & Killed 21-Year-Old Sean Reed

18 photos Launch gallery

Protesters Gather At The Scene After Police Shot & Killed 21-Year-Old Sean Reed

Continue reading Protesters Gather At The Scene After Police Shot & Killed 21-Year-Old Sean Reed

Protesters Gather At The Scene After Police Shot & Killed 21-Year-Old Sean Reed

Wednesday night social media erupted after a Facebook video showed 21-year-old Sean Reed being tased and fatally shot Indianapolis Metro Police. Officers say they noticed a driver driving erratically and began a pursuit that reached speeds of over 90 MPH. The pursuit then turned into a foot chase.  Police say they used a stun gun on the man before firing their weapons, killing the man. Shortly after the video went viral, local residents made there way to the scene to protest. Photos by: Wildstyle Paschall/All317Hiphop

IMPD Chief Talks With The Family Of Dreasjon Reed; The 21-Year-Old Man Killed By Police  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

