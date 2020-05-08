IMPD Chief Talks With The Family Of Dreasjon Reed; The 21-Year-Old Man Killed By Police

Emotions were high after 21-year-old Dreasjon Reed was shot and killed by IMPD Police Wednesday night. The entire incident was captured on Facebook Live and has since gained national attention.

On Thursday afternoon, the family of Reed met with IMPD Chief Randal Taylor near the scene of the incident. It was a question and answer session, to which many watched and engaged.

“Ya’ll be murdering us black people for years,” Jamie Reed, Dreasjon’s father said to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Chief Randal Taylor. “What’s going on? What’s the investigation? What’s going on?”

IndyStar captured some video from the interaction, watch below:

Wednesday night social media erupted after a Facebook video showed 21-year-old Sean Reed being tased and fatally shot Indianapolis Metro Police. Officers say they noticed a driver driving erratically and began a pursuit that reached speeds of over 90 MPH. The pursuit then turned into a foot chase. Police say they used a stun gun on the man before firing their weapons, killing the man. Shortly after the video went viral, local residents made there way to the scene to protest.

