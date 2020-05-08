CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Maxine Waters Reveals Her Sister Has Passed Away Due To COVID-19

"It is one of the most painful things that I've ever had to experience in my life. She had suffered. And so we are going through a very difficult time. It was not easy, but in many ways, I'm so glad she's out of pain."

Maxine Water Reveals Her Sister Lost Her Battle With COVID-19

Source: Bill Pugliano / Getty

Rep. Maxine Waters’ sister has lost her battle with COVID-19.

The California congresswoman revealed that her sister recently passed away during an exclusive interview with The Grio on Thursday (May.7). She described her passing “one of the most painful things” she has ever experienced but also is glad she is no longer suffering.

“It is one of the most painful things that I’ve ever had to experience in my life. She had suffered. And so we are going through a very difficult time. It was not easy, but in many ways, I’m so glad she’s out of pain.”

Homegoing services will be held for Waters’ sister in her hometown of St. Louis, Missouri. Auntie Maxine first revealed that her sister was battling COVID-19 during a passionate speech during a debate over the stimulus relief bill on Capitol Hill.

I not only rise in support of this legislation,” Waters said on the House floor. “I also would like to rise in support of what we’re doing for the health care enhancement act in this bill. And I’m going to take a moment to dedicate this legislation to my dear sister, who is dying in a hospital in St. Louis, Mo., right now infected by the coronavirus.”

The congresswoman also revealed that she lost several friends and loved ones to the virus in the interview she emphasized the importance of Black Americans prioritizing their health during the pandemic.

“I want Black people to do everything that they can to take care of themselves.

“I want them to be aware that they gotta have masks. They can’t go out. They can’t party. They can’t be in groups. I want them to isolate as much as they can. I want us to honor all of that. I want us to be patient with all of that.”

Waters also had time for our so-called “president,” Donald Trump, and got at him for his terrible handling of the COVID-19 pandemic currently affecting the country.

Maxine Waters Reveals Her Sister Has Passed Away Due To COVID-19  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 9 hours ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 2 days ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 1 week ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 2 weeks ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 3 weeks ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 3 weeks ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 1 month ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 8 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Photos
Close