Fourth of July Fireworks May Be Cancelled

The city of Columbus is preparing for big reopening to come of the city, but doing it gradually and taking every precaution that they can to keep the community safe.

As of now there is no idea when large gatherings will be allowed. If you asked me I would suggest sometime late in the fall, and with the invisible name being very much real, than you would AGREE!

Some communities are calling for the Fourth of July Fireworks to be cancelled.

Bexley — Says the city is working on alternatives for July 4, saying “none of the large scale community events will be happening in the form they have been in the past.”

Canal Winchester — Says the city does not Independence Day celebrations, but is part of COMMA.

Delaware — No decision as of May 8. Leaders “are still discussing July 4 events and will take the recommendation from COMMA into consideration.”

Dublin — Independence Day activities canceled/fireworks postponed to a later date to be determined.

Gahanna — Fourth of July events postponed. Fireworks display rescheduled for Labor Day weekend. Fourth of July Parade canceled, though options are being explored to reschedule this year.

Those are a few of the responses from communities, and of course you can expect many to CANCEL and do their best to protect their community by keeping social distancing in place.

Courtesy of 10tv

