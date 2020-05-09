We Care About Your Mental Health Ohio

CLOSE
Have you got insane yet?

I feel like I am going to pop and not in a good way if I don’t take a break from this life that was forced upon me.

Stuck at home, having to teach my son through distance learning, work from home and all the while I have to look however, because the salons are closed.

Well if you’re feel like that, you are not alone! I myself feel just that way so I get out and walk while taking deep breaths as much as I can.

Its almost over, at least the part of having to be stuck in the house, but welcome to our new normal where social distancing will be a necessity, and having  face mask could mean life or death for many.

If you’re mental health is suffering from the affects of COVID-19 and perhaps you need to vent and get questions, call 1-800-720-9616.

[caption id="attachment_9921129" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Power 105.1) [/caption] Tekashi 6ix9ine is a free man, technically. The Brooklyn rapper with the rainbow hair and multiple tattoos was freed by U.S. District Judge Engelmayer on Thursday, days after he pleaded for his release due to concerns of the coronavirus pandemic and how its affecting New York prisons. According to the conditions of his release, he’ll serve the first four months on home incarceration, monitored by GPS. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, he’ll have to remain at his residence unless he asks for permission from the probation department to seek any sort of medical treatment or talk with his attorney. He was originally set to be released in August after serving two years with credit for time served. 6ix9ine’s lawyer argued that the rapper complained of shortness of breath recently but did not attribute it to COVID-19. “If he contracts the virus, he could die,” his attorney Lance Lazzaro told Complex. Initially, his motion for compassionate release was denied by Judge Englemayer. “Had the Court known that sentencing Mr. Hernandez to serve the final four months of his term in a federal prison would have exposed him to a heightened health risk, the Court would have directed that these four months be served instead in home confinement,” Engelmayer’s order read. “The Court accordingly denies Mr. Hernandez’s motion for relief.” The reactions to 6ix9ine’s early release are … well, judge for yourself. RELATED: Judge Keeps Tekashi 6ix9ine Prison Release Socially Distant RELATED: Tekashi 6ix9ine Wants Out Of Jail Early Because Of Coronavirus

We Care About Your Mental Health Ohio  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

