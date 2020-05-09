CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

Workout Wednesday with Micah Dixon

micah dixon

Source: Kreative Kage / kreative kage

Nope its not Wednesday but I was super exhausted and I forgot to make sure I posted the Workouts you need to get you active on the website.

These workouts you can do at home, at work, or even at the gym. Yes they are that simple, and with me being pregnant and almost 8 months, if I can do them then of course you can.

So stop with the excuses and get off your butt and start to work for the body you want. Summer maybe cancelled but you body is not.

My big belly worked it and my thighs felt the aftermath!

Be sure you stretch before hand, and stay tuned for next weeks workout Wednesday.

Celebs Helping Others During The Coronavirus Pandemic

9 photos Launch gallery

Celebs Helping Others During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Continue reading Celebs Helping Others During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Celebs Helping Others During The Coronavirus Pandemic

[caption id="attachment_2538158" align="alignnone" width="770"] Source: Paras Griffin / Getty[/caption] The Coronavirus pandemic has affected many people in a number of ways. From job loss to food insecurity, people are facing hard times and need the help of others. Several celebs have stepped up to do great things for their local community and beyond. Check out some of the great things these celebs have done.

Workout Wednesday with Micah Dixon  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 1 day ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 1 week ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 2 weeks ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 3 weeks ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 3 weeks ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 1 month ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 8 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Photos
Close