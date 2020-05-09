Nope its not Wednesday but I was super exhausted and I forgot to make sure I posted the Workouts you need to get you active on the website.

These workouts you can do at home, at work, or even at the gym. Yes they are that simple, and with me being pregnant and almost 8 months, if I can do them then of course you can.

So stop with the excuses and get off your butt and start to work for the body you want. Summer maybe cancelled but you body is not.

My big belly worked it and my thighs felt the aftermath!

Be sure you stretch before hand, and stay tuned for next weeks workout Wednesday.

Workout Wednesday with Micah Dixon was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com