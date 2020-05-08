CLOSE
Ohio
Quarantine Tap In with Rotimi, He Talks Life Social Distancing and His Album the Beauty of Becoming

Voices: Rotimi

Artist have been on lock down with COVID-19 plaguing the earth, and many are still doing what they do best, make music.

Rotini had time to stop by the Micah Dixon show and talk about his latest work, and spill the tea on what he has been into while being quarantined. He gave a special shoutout to all the mothers just in time for mothers day.

He even gave his though on whose gonna win the epic Verzuz battle between Erykah Badu, and Jill Scott.

