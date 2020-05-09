COVID-19 may have us closed up and staying in the house, but that doesn’t mean that you have to sit there and lose hope. We all know that there is another side of this pandemic and God is in control of the other side. Here are 10 songs to remind you that a breakthrough is on the way and better days are on the way.

7. Pastor Mike Jr. – ‘Big’: It is only right that we start the playlist with a song that speaks forward. Pastor Mike Jr. in this song (my favorite song) is encourage those who listen to think on a higher level than what you are at.

6. Fred Hammond – ‘Alright’: This song encourages me to encourage strangers. You can use this song to encourage someone you don’t usually talk to. We are all in this together so why not encourage each other.

5. Keyla Richardson – ‘Corona Can’t Hold Me Down’: The title of this song says it all and the video sums up what we are all going through at home.

4. Kirk Franklin – ‘Just For Me’: Even in this season God has His eye on every individual. His will is being done with the best destination in mind for those who love Him.

3. Earnest Pugh – ‘God Wants to Heal You’: This song is for everyone on a personal level. Our hearts go out to those that have been directly effected by COVID-19 but we can’t forget their loved ones. They need to be healed in a different way.

2. Jermaine Dolly – ‘Pull Us Through’: This is now the #1 song in the country and it is one of the most fitting songs for the times we are facing. This is a song that makes room for us to call out to God like we always should.

Anthony Brown – ‘This Week’: This is a song that I will be singing until this week is the week that God shows us the miracle we are looking for.

Stowe’s Top 7 Inspirational Quarantine Playlist was originally published on joycolumbus.com

Also On 100.3: