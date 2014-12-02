CLOSE
Strangers Protect Ferguson Business, ‘Cathy’s Kitchen’ In Light Of Violent Protests

Jacque Reid talks to Cathy Jenkins, the Ferguson  woman whose business (Cathy’s Kitchen) was protected by strangers in the midst of the grand jury announcement in Ferguson and the violent riots that ensued.

On the National Guard not being present:

“It was an utter disappointment. We were very let down. Prior to that they said they would protect our businesses and that it wouldn’t be the same outcome when Mike Brown initially got shot, but they were nowhere to be found,” Jenkins said.

Strangers Protect Ferguson Business, ‘Cathy’s Kitchen’ In Light Of Violent Protests was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

