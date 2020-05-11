CLOSE
WATCH: What You Need To Know — May 11, 2020: Obama Calls Out Trump — Jay-Z Demands Justice — Coronavirus Update

1. Continuing To Call For Justice For Ahmaud Arbery, Jay-Z’s RocNation Pens Open Letter

What You Need To Know:

The effort to bring justice in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, continues to gain momentum.

2. President Obama Calls Out Trump Administration Handling of Coronavirus Crisis in Private Call

What You Need To Know:

In a call to thousands of former members of his administration, President Barack Obama called for the ranks to surround his former VP in his presidential campaign.

3. Coronavirus Update: Virus Hits the White House, Task Force Members Self-Quarantine

What You Need To Know: 

Three members of the White House’s coronavirus task force are self-quarantining after coming into contact with a White House staff member who has tested positive for the coronavirus.

4. Scores Of Cases And Three Pediatric Deaths From A Syndrome Possibly Linked To COVID-19

What You Need To Know:

There is a mysterious illness affecting children that is connected to the coronavirus.

5. The Heavens are Rockin’ Today: Three Musicals Legends Will Be Missed

What You Need To Know:

Word of the death of music executive Andre Harrell began to spread Friday night.

Close