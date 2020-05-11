CLOSE
RHOA: There Was Virtual Drama With NeNe, Eva And Kenya!!!

There was some virtual drama between Nene and Kenya it was like watching a messed up Brady Bunch.

While Kandi Burruss said she did both her own hair and makeup, Eva Marcille revealed she only did her hair. The rest of the women were tellingly silent.

From there, it was off to the races, with NeNe Leakes and Kenya Moore getting into it almost immediately. “One minute in and I’ve been called a bitch, we’re ahead of schedule,” said Moore as they traded insults. “You’ll be called a bitch every time I see you if you f–k with me,” Leakes shot back.

