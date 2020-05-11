CLOSE
Feature Story
Trouble In Calabasas? Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Are Reportedly Sleeping In Different Rooms

Where there’s smoke there’s fire — so they say… There are stories circulating that Kim and Kanye are in a less than idyllic place in their relationship, thanks largely to parental duties hitting her hard during quarantine without much help from her husband. 

Sources close to the couple told The Sun:

“Kim and Kanye are arguing and at each other’s throats during this pandemic.

Kim is getting stir crazy, as she’s used to being on the go. It’s also a lot of time alone with the kids for her.

“She is frustrated with Kanye and thinks he’s not pulling his weight in family responsibilities. They’ve been staying at opposite ends of the house to keep things civil.”

The tabloid says the 39-year-old has been finding it frustrating that Kanye doesn’t ask her how he can help with their four children, North, six, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, 11 months.

Sounds like pretty common stuff for a couple with kids, right? Is it really a big deal if Kim and Kanye are staying in separate rooms? Doesn’t that happen with married couples all the time?

In the meantime, Kim has been strategically posting coupled-up photos with Kanye.

And shots of him on Daddy duty.

💛

The family also celebrated son Psalm turning 1 this weekend.

We’re hoping all is well with this family despite the reports. Kim has really been a trooper through tough times in the past.

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

Trouble In Calabasas? Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Are Reportedly Sleeping In Different Rooms  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Photos
Close