Coronavirus
Clorox Wipes Won’t Be Fully Stocked Until Summer

We have all been from store to store looking for the precious resource known as Clorox wipes to no avail. The reality is that the disinfectant wipes may not be fully stocked again until this summer.

According to Delish.com, Clorox Chairman and CEO Benno Dorer says the company is “making tremendous progress,” and that he predicts they will “be in substantially better shape by the summer.” Clorox saw a 500% spike in consumer demand as the pandemic began, and despite increasing their production 40% they simply cannot produce enough of the product to keep up.

Dorer added that the company made adjustments and found new ways to “speed up [their] lines” to try and fill shelves. “We’re activating party suppliers who produce for us to help us. And we’re investing in further capacity,” he said.

Clorox Wipes Won’t Be Fully Stocked Until Summer  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

