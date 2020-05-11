CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Andre Harrell’s Ex-Wife Confirms Heart Failure As The Cause Of His Death

Gone too soon.

Premiere Of Netflix's "The Black Godfather"

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

The music industry continues to grieve the loss of Andre Harrell. More details are starting to come forward about how we lost one of the culture’s greatest minds.

As spotted on Bossip it has been revealed how we lost the Uptown Records founder. According to Hip Hollywood and their sources his death happened suddenly. The visionary was reportedly conducting a phone call and suddenly “the call just dropped.” “The person didn’t think anything of it,” added the source. The record producer was then unreachable by phone prompting his inner circle to concern. “His cousin went by this morning and used a spare key and found him dead.”

His former wife Wendy Credle gave an exclusive interview to the website and claims the Bronx native had a history of medical issues. “The cause was heart failure and that Harrell had had heart problems for some time” the article stated. She posted a series of personal photos to her Instagram with no caption.

In December 2019 BET Networks confirmed they had ordered a miniseries on the Uptown Records label which birthed the careers of Heavy D, Mary J. Blige, Sean “Diddy” Combs and Jodeci. Harrell detailed his enthusiasm regarding the project in a formal statement. “I am thrilled to partner with BET Networks and Jesse Collins Entertainment to share my story, the rise of Uptown Records and successful black entrepreneurship, and the management and cultivation of some of the most iconic artists to come out of the late 80s and 90s hip hop, R&B, and soul music era”.

Andre leaves a son named Gianni. At this time funeral arrangements have not been shared with the public.

 

Andre Harrell’s Ex-Wife Confirms Heart Failure As The Cause Of His Death  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 3 days ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 5 days ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 2 weeks ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 2 weeks ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 3 weeks ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 4 weeks ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 1 month ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 8 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Photos
Close