What’s the difference between White and Black protesters currently? D.L. Hughley says one group is fighting for something believe they have a right to and one group is fighting for the right to live.

D.L. Hughley’s GED Section: The Difference Between Black & White Protesters Right Now was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

