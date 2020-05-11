CLOSE
Feature Story
Jonathan McReynolds Reveals How He Battles Judgment, Relation To The Walls Group, ‘Self-Approving’ & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

Jonathan McReynolds

Source: eOne Nashville / Entertainment One Nashville

Gospel superstar Jonathan McReynolds joins AV for a Faith And Fame chat live from the Houston BMW Studios about everything from enjoying the ride of success (1:40), dealing with judgment (4:25), understanding his assignment (6:15), being distant cousins of The Walls Group (8:45), judging on Sunday’s Best (11:25), ‘The Last Dance’ (14:30) and Michael Jordan’s techniques in regards to leadership (16:27), how he doesn’t fall to temptation (19:20) and more!

How do we deal with people when they’re judgemental? McReynolds has a unique take on it.

“We have to learn how to do the work and be kind of disconnected from the result,” the award-winning gospel singer and Sunday Best judge says. “Do what you know God told you to do and don’t watch it land. Cause it might disappoint you. You might put your best foot forward, you might put your best song out, you might say your best sermon and you might not hear people say ‘Amen’ but you still did what you were supposed to do.”

He continued, “You can’t watch too hard to see what people are liking or commenting. The algorithm might not be in your favor that day. At the end of the day it’s about learning to be self-approving, where I know, ‘I listen to God here and I know I heard God here’ and if people don’t react to it intensely as I would like or have negative reactions to it then that’s what God planned for and I’ll be okay.”

You can watch the full conversation between AV and McReynolds below where they tap into Jonathan being related to The Walls Group, his love for Chicago and The Last Dance and more!

Jonathan McReynolds Reveals How He Battles Judgment, Relation To The Walls Group, 'Self-Approving' & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

