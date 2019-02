PLAY AUDIO

12/04/14 – The TJMS is live in New York on the helm of the news that the Staten Island police officer that killed Eric Garner by a choke hold. Click the link above to hear the opinions of the morning crew and where protests were held.

TOP OF THE MORNING: Live From New York, No Indictment In Eric Garner Choke Hold Case was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 100.3: