Kaleidoscope Hair Products Founder Jesseca Dupart Goes Virtual For #JudyDroppingKnowledge Tour

Although COVID-19 is forcing us to stay socially distant to protect our health and the wellbeing of others, this isn’t stopping Kaleidoscope Hair Products founder Jesseca Dupart (aka Da Real B Judy) from connecting girl bosses alike and encouraging hustle and hard work. The #JudyDroppingKnowledge Tour was originally slated to travel across ten cities, but in light of the global crisis, Jesseca is accomodating for all her fellow female hustlers and bringing the tour to everyone’s living rooms.

But, why now? In a time where everyone has their minds on a billion and one things from unemployment to how to get their summer bodies, why would Jesseca want to still go on?

“Why not?!,” Jesseca told HelloBeautiful, stressing that she believes that just because we’re having to adapt to a new normal, that doesn’t excuse us from pursuing our goals with the same drive that we had beforehand.

“Women, no matter the background or ethnicity, are ruling the business world currently in their position and I love to see this! Especially when it comes to women of color, we have become a true backbone to business ownership and in the corporate world as executives,” the Miracle Drops creator says.

She further expresses that there is a different energy when women from diverse backgrounds, interests and locations come together to celebrate, support and unite as opposed to being pitted against one another as competition.

“This is the forefront of the tour itself, so bringing it to the digital world was to ensure that we are still giving that energy to the attendees,” she stressed.

“#JudyDroppingKnowledge tour is about the power in networking, being ready at all times to expand in our dreams and goals, knowledge and motivating more individuals to become better and more,” Jesseca says of what inspired her to create this tour.

“As a businesswoman, I have experienced the struggles of growth, trials and tribulations, mistakes and accomplishments that come with this title. My motto, no matter what level you are currently on in your development: Pray Through The Process!”

During this global pandemic, she has heard from many of her supporters about the virus taking over and adjusting to the new sense of normalcy in our day-to-day lives. She recognizes that because we are in uncertain times globally, thus her desire to keep hope, inspiration and motivation alive for anyone affected by COVID-19 to keep going, building, investing in their knowledge, experience and dreams.

“This is why #JudyDroppingKnowledge virtual tour was adopted,” Jesseca explains. “We are embracing a new norm where social distancing is necessary, so we are coming to you digitally!

During the virtual tour, Dupart has included a speaker range of #GirlBosses for her Millionaire Boss Panel. Dupart has tapped reality television star and entrepreneur Yandy Smith, Sweet Cookie Wash’s Starr Dawkins and India Arie to name a few for a discussion applicable to women across different industries about their journeys and what they’ve learned along the way.

When HelloBeautiful asked about the significance behind her speaker selection, Jesseca replied, “I wanted to dig deeper and bring about forth guest speakers who are friends that I admire, women with their own struggles that brought forth drive and determination, business individuals who I support, and at times, look to for motivation.”

Jesseca shares a bit of insight about her hopes and dreams for the legacy of the #JudyDroppingKnowledge tour, explaining that it has always been about “inspiring more business leaders to wake their dreams up into reality, giving knowledge to entrepreneurs, and hope that anything is possible if they put in the necessary work and investment into their purpose in this world”.

The virtual tour will begin on June 6th. To learn more about the #JudyDroppingKnowledge Tour and to purchase your $60 tickets, head to iLuvColors.com.

