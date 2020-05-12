The day is finally here that retailers are free to open their businesses back up to the public after weeks of being shut down due to the pandemic. Approximately 90% of the state’s economy will be back open, according to Gov. Mike DeWine, but things will look a little different.

According to NBC4i.com, our favorite shopping locations like Easton, Polaris, both Tanger Outlets, and Tuttle Mall have all reopened today. Customers can expect to see some restrictions and new policies like:

Face coverings or masks of some kind are required for all workers. (There are some exceptions in some cases that have to do with worker safety.)

Malls and retail stores must follow strict new rules including social distancing of six feet between everyone in the store.

Store capacity will be limited.

Some stores may have a time limit on shopping.

Stores are required to have hand sanitizer available and must clean thoroughly throughout the day.

Some stores may require customers to wear masks.

Some individual retailers in malls may choose to stay closed or have their own hours of operation.

Starting May 15th, hair salons, barber shops, nail salons, day spas and outdoor dining at restaurants will resume, with indoor dining starting May 21st.

For more details, click here.

Malls and Retailers Reopen in Ohio Today was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

