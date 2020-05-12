CLOSE
Walmart Continues Cash Bonus for Hourly Employees

This is a Good Look Walmart......

This is a great thing for Walmart workers. The retail giant has decided to continue the cash bonus for their hourly employees. Grocery stores continued to do well throughout the pandemic and hopefully this will lead other grocers to follow suit for their employee’s.

According to NBC4i.com, the Bentonville-based retailer said the bonus includes hourly associates in stores, clubs, supply chain, offices, drivers, and assistant managers in stores and clubs. What are they getting in this bonus package? Full-time hourly employees will receive $300, and part-time hourly and temporary associates will get $150. Walmart says the bonuses will add up to more than $390 million in total.

Employees must have been hired by the company as of June 5 to qualify, and the bonus will pay out on June 25.

