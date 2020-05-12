CLOSE
Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

Can Plus Size Women Get More Representation On TV?

Can plus size women get more dynamic characters on TV?

"Insecure" FYC

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

When the body positivity movement began gaining strong momentum on social media and mainstream media followed suit, I was hopeful I’d see a woman, on TV, who represented me. From Kate on This Is Us to Kelli from Insecure, the presence of plus size women on TV is growing, yet something still feels like it is lacking. I find myself yearning for a plus size character who resembles me physically, financially and romantically.

With style trailblazers like Toccara Jones, Liris Crosse, Denise Bidot and more, TV’s plus size fashion hasn’t caught up modern plus size fashion. Nor have the storylines. I remember the pride I felt watching Toccara slay on each episode of America’s Top Model and the tears I shed when she was voted off. As someone working towards a size 10, I’ve yet to see a plus size woman in jeans on TV. What woman doesn’t love a good pair of jeans? FashionNova looks good on us too!

Plus size fashion has improved since the days of dressing us in anything but form-fitting ensembles. But when I see certain plus size celebrities and their wardrobe limited to baggy dresses, I’m triggered by the limited options in my own closet. I love my curves and not everyone is in a rush to lose weight. Instead, plus size women would like to accentuate our best features with fashionable designs.

Television makes us dream, gives us inspiration. A good character transforms us. They fill us with envy from wardrobe to hair. A good character instantly becomes your BFF in your head, especially when they look like you. I’ve yet to see a plus size girl be given the space or romantic storylines like the chemistry between Laura and Stephon or Carrie Bradshaw leaping into the NYC street on her way for a date with Mr. Big. With so many singles, it would make sense that women of all shapes got to play out their love stories and have everything fit into place or completely fall apart in 30 minutes.

The lack of representation reinforces archaic standards of beauty. All praises to Lizzo’s in-your-face wardrobe, because it reminds the world plus size women can be sexy. I want the world to watch a plus size woman standing in her glory ushering a lover out her door or kissing the “it” guy without it being some sort of prank. I need TV to catch up because life doesn’t look that anymore. I need TV to understand not only are we here to stay but we carry a lot of spending power. Everyone from Savage x Fenty to make up gets up. So pull up like Rihanna said and get it together soon please.

RELATED STORIES:

Celebrity Stylist GooGoo Atkins’ Passion For Plus Size Fashion Is Fueled By Her Purpose

These Plus Size Beauties Just Killed The #ShakeTheRoomChallenge

Maui Bigelow

Big Things Poppin! The Dopest Plus Size Fashion Bloggers Of 2019

36 photos Launch gallery

Big Things Poppin! The Dopest Plus Size Fashion Bloggers Of 2019

Continue reading Big Things Poppin! The Dopest Plus Size Fashion Bloggers Of 2019

Big Things Poppin! The Dopest Plus Size Fashion Bloggers Of 2019

Whew chile, we are almost at the finish line! We can finally bid 2019 farewell and usher in 2020. Let’s be clear, this year made all of us it’s bitch in some way but there were plenty of big things poppin too. Oh, and speaking of big things (pun intended), plus size women did their thing in 2019. While infighting, pushing for inclusion and visibility, and constantly defending Lizzo, plus size women managed to yet again give society the middle finger by unapologetically slaying every area of life, especially fashion. The pretty for a big girl notion died several years ago when plus size women decided they were more than a pretty face. This was the precursor to what is now a curvy revolution that brought forth many fearless leaders like Gabi Gregg, Chante Burkett and Kristine Thompson; who were committed to promoting growth in the plus size community. Yeah, I know there are those that still frown on the visibility of plus size women in society but in the words of my girl Rapsody, I am wondering, “how a whole bunch of sheep can have opinions on a G.O.A.T(s).” [protected-iframe id="984eb8a7145b1f3f9542368583a88178-32316310-32957942" info="https://giphy.com/embed/IzinVgJa1SITQ44YNS" width="480" height="270" frameborder="0" class="giphy-embed"] Yeah, I know you read the comments that plus comedian Loni Love made about the lack of plus size icons and some of you may agree. However, I with plus size women like Missy, Queen Latifah, Danielle Brooks and Lizzo flaunting their curves in everything from Gucci to FashionNova, I must disagree. The truth is, plus size women been it and just in case you have been under a rock that was under an even bigger rock, I am here to show you just how the curvy girls popped style in 2019.

Can Plus Size Women Get More Representation On TV?  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 3 days ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 5 days ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 2 weeks ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 2 weeks ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 3 weeks ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 4 weeks ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 1 month ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 8 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Photos
Close