Quarantine Haircuts: Fantasia and Her Son’s Matching Fades Are The Cutest!

The "Sketchbook" singer is showing off a shorter and more natural look...and we like it!

For Mother’s Day, Fantasia and her son were total twinsies!

The “Sketchbook” singer and former American Idol winner recently showed off their matching fades on social media.

“Mother’s Day haircuts by my Baby Sis @ifadedher,” she wrote on Instagram kissing her 9-year-old son Dallas Xavier Barrino.

We can’t lie, that line is fire!

View this post on Instagram

Mother’s Day haircuts by my Baby Sis @ifadedher

A post shared by Fantasia Taylor (@tasiasword) on

 

Now given that barbershops in North Carolina, which is where Fantasia, her family and her barber, Ashley Matus, live have been closed and will remain so for the next few weeks, thanks to the coronavirus, we can only assume that Matus did a home drop-by to give the duo these fabulous fades.

From looking at Ashley’s page, not only is she talented, but she seems to be using some type of precautions when styling clients’ hair during the crisis. (But remember, you can’t cut hair 6 feet apart)

 

View this post on Instagram

Babygirl ✨

A post shared by OX (@ifadedher) on

 

Now, Fantasia, who has always had short hair, but much longer on top and with a relaxer, but now, it seems that the 35-year-old has gone natural.

On March 18, she debuted her newer look…and we love it!

 

Here’s another one:

 

Beautiful!

BEAUTIES: Have any of you gone natural because of the quarantine?

