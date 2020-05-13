CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Is Vivica A. Fox Joining The Real Housewives of Atlanta Cast?

It looks like there may be a new peach coming to Atlanta.  After reigniting an old feud with Kenya Moore and instituting NeNe Leakes is on drugs, it seems like Vivica A. Fox is cooking up a storyline. The Black Socialites claim that her issues with the cast will be enough to get producers to be interested in her story.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Recently Fox spoke about her relationship with Kenya saying that she’ll never get over their disagreement that the two shared on The Celebrity Appreciate. The two had battles while on the show and things escalated when “Fox claimed Moore stole her cell phone during one of the challenges and tweeted something from Fox’s account. Moore denied those claims,” according to PEOPLE.com.

 

After NeNe Leakes mentioned she was going to therapy because she traumatized from being attacked on the most recent “Real Housewives of Atlanta” reunion, but Fox suggests that she’s going to a different type of therapy. On an episode of Fox Soul’s Out Loud With Claudia Jordan, she swiped her finger under her nose when insinuating that Leakes is on drugs.

“I just wanted to know did you see a little, um um,” Fox said. “Cause I just thought it’s a whole lot of adrenaline and stuff going on, so it must be another level of something.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

 

It looks like there’s enough drama to hop on the cast and mingle her way into becoming a peach holder.  Would you want to see her on the cast?  

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Vivica A. Fox Shows Slays [PHOTOS]

12 photos Launch gallery

Vivica A. Fox Shows Slays [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Vivica A. Fox Shows Slays [PHOTOS]

Vivica A. Fox Shows Slays [PHOTOS]

Vivica Fox has been on a fashion slayage that’s unreal! The 54-year-old actress is giving the younger generation a run for their money with these flawless looks. Having her own hair line, the Vivica Fox Hair Collection, keeps her tresses looking fresh. Get into her style and hair game!

Is Vivica A. Fox Joining The Real Housewives of Atlanta Cast?  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 4 days ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 6 days ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 2 weeks ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 3 weeks ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 4 weeks ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 4 weeks ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 1 month ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 8 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Photos
Close