A Black Woman Will Be The Lead Prosecutor In Ahmaud Arbery’s Case

On Monday, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced that district attorney Joyette Holmes would be the new lead prosecutor in the murder case of Ahmaud Arbery. She will be the fourth since the man was killed in February while jogging in Glynn County, Ga.

Arbery was shot and killed by two men while jogging mid February. Although the incident happened in February, the story gained national attention months later after the video of the murder went viral. Since the video was released, the father and son responsible for his murder have been arrested. The man who recorded the incident has not.

Joyette Holmes, is the first black woman to serve at district attorney of the Cobb County Judicial Circuit. Holmes was sworn in as District Attorney of the Cobb Judicial Circuit on July 1, 2019. She has been both a prosecutor and a defense attorney in Cobb County.

In a statement on the Cobb County district attorney’s Facebook page, Holmes said, “Our office will immediately gather all materials related to the investigation thus far and continue to seek additional information to move this case forward.”

Source: NPR

