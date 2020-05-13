CLOSE
News
HomeNews

A Black Woman Will Be The Lead Prosecutor In Ahmaud Arbery’s Case

Brunswick, Georgia Community Demonstrates For Justice Surrounding Shooting Death Of Jogger Ahmaud Arbery

Source: Sean Rayford / Getty

On Monday, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced that district attorney Joyette Holmes would be the new lead prosecutor in the murder case of Ahmaud Arbery. She will be the fourth since the man was killed in February while jogging in Glynn County, Ga.

Arbery was shot and killed by two men while jogging mid February. Although the incident happened in February, the story gained national attention months later after the video of the murder went viral. Since the video was released, the father and son responsible for his murder have been arrested. The man who recorded the incident has not.

Joyette Holmes, is the first black woman to serve at district attorney of the Cobb County Judicial Circuit. Holmes was sworn in as District Attorney of the Cobb Judicial Circuit on July 1, 2019. She has been both a prosecutor and a defense attorney in Cobb County.

In a statement on the Cobb County district attorney’s Facebook page, Holmes said, “Our office will immediately gather all materials related to the investigation thus far and continue to seek additional information to move this case forward.”

Source: NPR

A Black Woman Will Be The Lead Prosecutor In Ahmaud Arbery’s Case  was originally published on hot963.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 19 hours ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 5 days ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 7 days ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 2 weeks ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 3 weeks ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 4 weeks ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 4 weeks ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 1 month ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 8 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
Photos
Close