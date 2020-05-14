Raheem DeVaughn Chats Live with The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

R&B singer Raheem DeVaughn popped into The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK LIVE from their quarantine studios to talk about how the COVID-19 pandemic is changing the music game, however the music game will continue, who gets it and who doesn’t. The Love King, Raheem DeVaughn was also asked who would be willing to go live to do a Verzuz challenge with and his choices were fire.

Not only The Love King, the independent artist King, Raheem DeVaughn talks about his many jobs before his music career took off, one job in-particular, he was with loss prevention, you know the secret shopper and/or the one that is keeping their eye’s out for people that are shoplifting? Well that job opened his eye’s to who the biggest booster was. Can you guess who?

