Tracee Ellis Ross’ Hair Line Pattern Adds Accessories To The Lineup!

From affordable hair pins to satin scrunchies, here's something new for your collection.

2017 Summer TCA Tour - Disney ABC Television Group - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Pandemic or not, Tracee Ellis Ross’ popular hair care line Pattern Beauty is moving forward with new products by adding something different to their lineup: hair accessories.

On Wednesday, the black-ish star, whose line boasts shampoos, thick conditioners, moisturizing leave-ins and oils for all the natural girls, posted an adorable video showing off her newest babies.

“Say hello to your new favorite accessories to top off all of your joyful hairstyles ~ link in bio to shop on patternbeauty.com #RockYourPattern,” she wrote on Instagram with a video of her playfully introducing her newest additions.

 

The accessories are pretty simple: they consist of a three-pack of XL satin scrunchies ($10), a three-pack of velvet scrunchies ($10), a variety pack of 90 hairpins w/ a case ($17) and 5 hair ties in a reusable bag ($6).

Now, I can hear some of you say now, “Scrunchies! That’s old school!” Yes, they are, but they are definitely making a serious comeback. Over the past year, I have definitely leaned more on satin scrunchies for my high and low buns to help cut back on breakage, since my hair ties were ravaging my curly tresses.

What I REALLY love about Tracee’s is how big they are, but still the perfect size for my hair to cover it so you don’t see it when I rock a bun.

“There’s nothing more I love than a hair accessory. Well, there are a lot of things I love more than them, but they’re very key,” she says in a separate video explaining how the scrunchies work.

“I use scrunchies to protect my hair, which is really great because I braid my hair a lot,” she says as she takes down her twists laughing.

“They are oversized for the amount of hair we have and they are good fabrics that are not going to create breakage.”

Perfect!

 

Now let’s get into these pins.

I can’t keep a pin to save my life, but what I am like about these is the case and the different array of pins. It may seem a little pricey, but I feel like, with these, I may work harder to keep up with them…and that case is key!

Plus, you get 90!

“Thirty hair pins long, 30 hair pins regular, 30 bobby pins, matte,” Tracee says in awe of her products. “I use hair pins all the time to kind of clean up my hairstyles. Very matte, really tight. I just can’t get over this little kit, I’m not joking.”

Scroll through these pics to see all her new products.

 

I don’t know about you, but I will definitely be ordering the satin scrunchies and the hair pins ASAP!

Learn more about Pattern Beauty here

Tracee Ellis Ross’ Hair Line Pattern Adds Accessories To The Lineup!  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

