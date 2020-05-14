CLOSE
News
HomeNews

DMX Owes New York Almost $225K In Back Taxes

Dark Man X needs to give up a chunk of his funds to the Empire State.

10th Annual ONE Musicfest

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

DMX needs to get his finances in order. Reportedly, Dark Man X owes the state of New York almost $225,000 in back taxes.

The homie’s at Bossip report that the state of New York’s Division of Taxation has filed a tax warrant against the Yonkers rapper. X, born Earl Simmons, allegedly owes a cool $224,845 in state income taxes, per the warrant.

Clearly, X was still collecting bags if he owes that much in state taxes.

X should be too familiar with the process since he reportedly had multiple taxes warrants in NY before. Nack in 2018 he had a lien for slightly over $20,000 issued on him by the state and in 2014 he had another for a hefty $230,000. But it was the federal tax fraud charges that cost X his freedom when he served a year in prison (he was released in late January 2019). After initially being hit with 19 counts of tax fraud by the Feds, he pleaded guilty he copped to one charge of tax fraud after allegedly not paying income taxes from 2010 to 2015.

Since then, X has been performing but did a stint in rehab in late 2019. Most recently, X was spreading the word hosting a virtual Bible study on IG Live and floated the idea of battling Jay-Z in a VERZUZ match up.

“Earl is doing really well,” X’s lawyer Murray Richman told Bossip. “He’s been working on a documentary. While everybody has been down, he’s been working in Tennessee…He’s a terrific guy, love him.”

Wait, when are we getting this documentary, though?

View this post on Instagram

Vegas @anthonyanderson ❌

A post shared by DMX (@dmx) on

 

 

DMX Owes New York Almost $225K In Back Taxes  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 2 days ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 6 days ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 1 week ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 2 weeks ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 3 weeks ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 4 weeks ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 4 weeks ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 1 month ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 8 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
Photos
Close