Coronavirus
1/3 of People Have Napping While Working From Home

Turns out it’s awfully hard to get work done when your bed is RIGHT THERE, calling your name.It’s so tempting to crawl back under the sheets and catch a quick snooze when the ‘itis’ comes down on you. According to a new survey, one-third of people who’ve been working from home during the pandemic admit they’ve been NAPPING on the clock.

 

And that’s not the only non-work thing people have been squeezing in while they’re working from home. According to Zippia.com, more than 60% have spent more time on social media or texting than they used to when they had to go into work.

 

Other things people have been doing include taking more breaks . . . playing video games . . . taking care of their kids . . . doing outdoor activities . . . applying for other jobs . . . and doing, quote, “bedroom activities that would get you sent to HR.”

Another survey found 35% of people who are working from home think their company is tracking what they’re doing.

Are you catching quick cat naps while on the clock? For more information, click here.

