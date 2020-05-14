CLOSE
Church Sues Zoom After Porn Interrupts Bible Study Class

Oh Wow! Imagine attending a bible study with the rest of your church parishioners on zoom and all of sudden your service is interrupted with porn images on the screen! Right in the middle of you giving God some praise, hackers barge in with disgusting images of adult and child porn. That’s what happened to a church and now they are suing zoom.

 

According to Finance.Yahoo.com, a San Francisco church, Saint Paulus Lutheran Church, filed a lawsuit yesterday (May 13th) against Zoom after a Bible study class was interrupted last week with a “Zoombomb” of porn. The suit says, “The footages were sick and sickening — portraying adults engaging in sex acts with each other and performing sex acts on infants and children, in addition to physically abusing them.”

The church administrator contacted Zoom for help after shutting down the class, but the suit says, quote, “Zoom did nothing.” Zoom has announced measures to increase security and privacy after growing complaints about Zoombombings by trolls, who sometimes use racist or pornographic language and images. The church is seeking damages as well as for Zoom to be barred from negligent business practices.

For more information, click here.

Church Sues Zoom After Porn Interrupts Bible Study Class  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

