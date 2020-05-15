CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Watch Prince & The Revolution: Live At The Carrier Dome

This is for you Prince fans.

The Prince Estate, in partnership with YouTube, will host a three-day streaming event of Prince and the Revolution: Live, a historic concert at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, NY on March 30, 1985.

This was the first live concert footage that Prince officially released both on television broadcast and home video. The audio has been remastered and available to Prince fans everywhere on YouTube! Check out the concert above and jam for the rest of the weekend!

In collaboration with YouTube and Google, the event will run in support of the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization (powered by UN Foundation and Swiss Philanthropy Foundation). Any viewer donations will include a matching component from Google (Google.org will match $2 for every $1 up to $5 million).

RELATED: Rest In Power Purple One: Prince Gifs For Every Mood

RELATED: Hear Prince’s Previously Unreleased ‘Originals’ Album

RELATED: Prince Compares Record Contracts To Slavery, Defends Jay Z’s Streaming Service

Prince Tribute

Remembering Legendary Singer Prince, 1958-2016

25 photos Launch gallery

Remembering Legendary Singer Prince, 1958-2016

Continue reading Remembering Legendary Singer Prince, 1958-2016

Remembering Legendary Singer Prince, 1958-2016

[caption id="attachment_3624087" align="alignnone" width="660"] Source: iOne / Used with Permission[/caption] On April 21st, the world lost one of the most iconic artists of our time, Prince. Today for the Majic Mini Concert we celebrate the life of Seven-Time Grammy Award winner by playing some of his greatest songs in the Majic Mini-Concert with Vic Jagger. What are your favorite songs from the Purple one? Click Below To Listen Live   Purple Rain https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TvnYmWpD_T8 Baby I'm A Star https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Lgf2VU_M70 Kiss https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H9tEvfIsDyo   Diamonds & Pearls https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hwUKR_9Xdns

Watch Prince & The Revolution: Live At The Carrier Dome  was originally published on mymajicdc.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 2 days ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 6 days ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 1 week ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 2 weeks ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 3 weeks ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 4 weeks ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 4 weeks ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 1 month ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 8 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
Photos
Close